Country Singer Jason Michael Carroll’s Father Has Died

No child wants the day to come when they hear that they have lost a parent.

There is no way to prepare for it and unfortunately country singer, Jason Michael Carroll, is experiencing it, Rare Country reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo: Twitter / JMCOfficial)

Carroll’s father passed away on Sept. 27. He posted a sweet photo on Twitter of his hand over his father’s with the caption, “Goodbye Daddy…I love you.”

Goodbye Daddy…I love you pic.twitter.com/LUaH32Qb6N — Jason M. Carroll (@JMCOfficial) September 28, 2016

His father went in for emergency surgery earlier this week and a day later he suffered an aneurysm and lost a staggering amount of blood. His dad was not able to recover the way they had hoped.

Jason and his father had a special bond seen through photos on his social media pages.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Jason and his family during this difficult time.

This story first appeared at Womanista.