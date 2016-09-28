Country Singer Jason Michael Carroll’s Father Has Died

No child wants the day to come when they hear that they have lost a parent.
There is no way to prepare for it and unfortunately country singer, Jason Michael Carroll, is experiencing it, Rare Country reports.
Carroll’s father passed away on Sept. 27. He posted a sweet photo on Twitter of his hand over his father’s with the caption, “Goodbye Daddy…I love you.”
Goodbye Daddy…I love you pic.twitter.com/LUaH32Qb6N— Jason M. Carroll (@JMCOfficial) September 28, 2016
His father went in for emergency surgery earlier this week and a day later he suffered an aneurysm and lost a staggering amount of blood. His dad was not able to recover the way they had hoped.
Jason and his father had a special bond seen through photos on his social media pages.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Jason and his family during this difficult time.
