Country Singer Holly Dunn Dies at 59

Holly Dunn, a popular voice in country music in the ’80s and ’90s, has passed away following a rare and aggressive type of ovarian cancer, Taste of Country reports. She was 59 years old.

Nashville TV station WSMV was the first to report the news of her death early Tuesday morning. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

Dunn performed in bands in high school and college before moving to Music City, where she worked as a demo singer and songwriter before signing a record deal. She released her first album, Holly Dunn, in 1986.

She has released nine studio albums and earned a number of Top 40 country hits, like “Daddy’s Hands,” “Love Someone Like Me,” and two number one singles, “Are You Ever Gonna Love Me” and “You Really Had Me Going.”

Dunn retired from country music in 2003, having stopped writing music and only singing occasionally at church. Confessing that radio had moved on from her, Dunn turned to channeling her creative into artwork.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Dunn’s family and friends.

This story first appeared at Womanista.