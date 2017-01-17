Controversial Martin Shkreli Gets Poop Thrown In His Face At UC Davis

Pharmaceutical magnate Martin Shkreli seems to take pleasure in making people hate him, going to extreme lengths to fire people up into a frenzy. At a recent public appearance, an angry member of the public decided that instead of hurling insults, they’d hurl feces.

The ire towards Shkreli began in September 2015 when he bought the rights to the drug Daraprim, a drug used to treat parasitic infections, which he then jacked the price of up 4,000%. He claimed that the price increase would allow his company to make new discoveries in pharmaceuticals, regardless of the difficulties caused for people who could no longer afford the drug.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shkreli went on to buy the Wu-Tang Clan’s Once Upon A Time in Shaolin, of which there is only one copy in existence, for $2 million. He also offered Kanye West $15 million if he could be the sole owner of West’s newest album at the time, The Life of Pablo, which West denied.

UP NEXT: High School Students Recreate Life-Saving Drug For Lower Cost

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Shkreli vowed to release the Wu-Tang album to the public if Donald Trump won, or he would destroy it is Hilary Clinton won. Upon Trump’s win, Shkreli merely released an introduction and the first track off the album.

Shkreli was recently suspended from Twitter for inciting harassment towards journalist Lauren Duca, while also sharing Photoshopped photos of the two together.

The pharmaceutical magnate appeared at a public speaking event of a controversial conservative figure and attempted to interact with protestors of the event. It’s tough to say exactly what Shkreli might have been trying to discuss, but the protestors made it very clear what they thought of his presence.

Do you think the protestors went too far by throwing feces at Shkreli or did he deserve this treatment? Let us know in the comments!

READ MORE: Mark Hamill Reads Donald Trump’s Meryl Streep Tweet as The Joker / Toby Keith Fires Back At Critics For Trump Inauguration Performance / Nicole Kidman Wants Americans To Support Donald Trump / Ivanka Trump Steps Down From Her Businesses

[H/T TMZ]