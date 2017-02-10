Coco Reveals Skintight And ‘Colorful’ Image On Instagram

Coco Austin just unleashed a new photo on Instagram and it is definitely one of her most eye-catching pics yet. The mother of one took to social media on Thursday to share the new pic that has so much color it will pop right off your screen.

I’m a very colorful person…. My personality has been described as whimsical, that’s funny to me. I do admit I do have a qirky sense of humor.. And after all the TV shows I’ve done I think my followers know that by now. A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Feb 8, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

The 37-year-old captioned the pic: “I’m a very colorful person…. My personality has been described as whimsical, that’s funny to me. I do admit I do have a qirky (sic) sense of humor.. And after all the TV shows I’ve done I think my followers know that by now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the steamy pic, the Ice & Coco star is rocking a pair of skin-tight, lime green pants that flaunt her famously curvy physique. She paired the flashy bottoms with a matching shirt that sparkles with with the shiny deep purple accents. Coco completed the outfit with a sexy pair of high heels.

While striking a seductive pose, Coco is standing in a stairway that is illuminated with a lavender-shaded lighting that goes perfectly with her stunning outfit.

When the blond bombshell isn’t showing off sexy snaps on Instagram, she regularly posts videos and photos of her adorable baby girl, Chanel Nicole Marrow.

On Thursday evening, Coco posted one of the cutest videos ever of her 1-year-old daughter. One of the most recent clips of Coco’s child shows her during a photo shoot to celebrate her first birthday.

“I forgot to post this video! Its from a photoshoot Chanel did for her 1st birthday…yes, I know I’m 2 months later but its so dar cute.. (The whole bottom fo her show was blinged out with crystals so poor thing couldn’t get a grip. Skirt, headback socks & shoes by @thethreelittlebirdsboutique and top @mypreciousboutique),” Coco captioned the video.

To keep up with Coco Austin, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think this is Coco’s sexiest look ever?

Up Next: Coco Reveals NSFW Pics From 2006 Calendar | Coco Spotted Outside With Daughter, Spills Out Of Top As People Stare | Coco Got Glow-In-The-Dark Nails, But It’s Hard To Pay Attention To Them In This Skintight Picture

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!

[H/T Instagram: Coco Austin]