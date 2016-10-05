‘Clown Lives Matter’ Is A Real Thing With A Real March Planned In October

On October 15, a “Clown Lives Matter” march has been planned in Tucson, Arizona in reaction to the recent epidemic of creepy clowns terrorizing communities across the United States.

The march will be held on 4th Avenue in Tucson at 6:30 p.m., according to ABC15. The attendees to the event are encouraged to show up in full clown makeup or masks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The flyer advertisement for the event mentions, “this is a peaceful way to show clowns are not psycho killers.” The statement continues, “We want the public to feel safe, and not be afraid. So come out, bring the family, meet a clown and get a hug!”

One man that works as a clown in Screamland Farms in Maryland for a living named Jordan Jones started the Facebook movement called Clown Lives Matter, and has been outspoken out on the issue. He said that he and other professional clowns have profiled to be like the scary people dresssing as clowns hiding in the woods.

Jones told WPMT, “Everyone took this as a joke but it’s really become serious now, and I just want all these teenagers to know that it’s not a game anymore. You’re ruining my job and other actors around the world.”

He continued, “They go outside like myself the other day I went outside for a photo shoot and people were driving by taking pictures saying they are going to call the cops because they profiled me as one of the clowns in the woods.”

Not only is the “Clown Lives Matter” movement trying to defend the professional clowns, but also renowned writer Stephen King has been vocal about telling everyone to chill out.

King tweeted to his 2.38 million followers: “Hey, guys, time to cool the clown hysteria–most of em are good, cheer up the kiddies, make people laugh.”

Hey, guys, time to cool the clown hysteria–most of em are good, cheer up the kiddies, make people laugh. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 3, 2016

Do you think the “Clown Lives Matter” movement is ridiculous or is it a good response to the recent creepy clown incidents?

[H/T ABC15, AOL]