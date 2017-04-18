New Details Involving The Cleveland Facebook Murderer And A Pet Snake Have Been Revealed

Just a few hours ago, news broke that the national manhunt underway for Steve Stephens, the Facebook Live killer, ended with the suspect taking his own life.

Stephens is accused of murdering an innocent elderly man on the social network’s live streaming function as he was walked home from Easter dinner with his family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As is common in these types of tragedies, more and more info is starting to be unveiled in the wake of all the events.

One of Stephens’ neighbors has come forward to give a little insight into his character, and one really interesting thing that she revealed is that Stevens’ apparently had a pet snake that he used to attempt to pick up women.

Speaking to reporters, 34-year-old Alexis Lee claimed he even tried it with her, saying, “It was a slimy thing to do and now he’s just a snake in the grass too. He didn’t really know how to talk to us ladies. The snake was meant to draw my attention and he regularly told me he had a crush on me.”

She went on to say, “There was nothing attractive about him. He did have a nice personality, though. He was great with the kids around here and when he was driving out after seeing his mom, he’d stop his car. He would tell the kids, ‘Stay out of trouble, go to school and don’t be knuckleheads.’”

Lee also said, “He always seemed a bit lost and I’m not surprised that he’s upset about his girlfriend and blaming her for what he’s done. I saw him at the casino a couple of times and he would remind me that he always had a crush on me.”

Another woman from Stephens’ community, 28-year-old Charisse Leonard, suggested that she thought he struggled with his sexual identity.

Leonard told reporters, “I had never known him to have had a girlfriend. But he had a nice nature as did his mother and family. I never saw his dad.”

Theresa Blevins-Odom, a 54-year-old woman who was acquainted with Stephens said that she saw him a few days before the tragic incident. She said, “He seemed quite normal and said, ‘Have a nice day.’ I am sorry for him and his mother, who is a good woman and who has brought her children up to be good people.”

It’s also been reported that Stephens was in deep on some gambling debts and that he had filed for bankruptcy a couple of years ago.

Another interesting fact about Stephens is that he apparently word as a counselor in a behavioral health agency.

Sometimes it’s the people who seem the most together that are actually the most mentally and emotionally damaged on the inside.

More News:

[H/T: New York Post]