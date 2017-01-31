Cindy Crawford Reveals Beautiful Bikini Pic While Vacationing In Mexico

Cindy Crawford shared a stunning picture on social media on Sunday to show off her toned bikini body.

The 50-year-old supermodel proved that age is just a number on her exotic beach vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her husband, Rande Gerber, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Great end to a great weekend. A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:19pm PST

The Fair Game actress captioned the photo: “Great end to a great weekend.”

Crawford and her hubby took a trip down to Cabo with their 15-year-old model daughter, Kaia Gerber, for a party being thrown by Rande Gerber’s tequila company, Casamigos.

Even though Cindy Crawford looks absolutely stunning in her recent bikinis snaps, she recently spoke out about how her looks have changed since she first rose to celebrity status.

“I don’t need everyone on Instagram pointing out that I don’t look the same way I did when I was 20. I know that,” she said while talking with New Beauty.

Crawford continued by saying: “No matter what I do, I’m not going to look 20 or 30. I just want to look great for 50. I exercise, eat healthy and take really good care of my skin. There’s pressure on women to do the undoable, which is not age. But it’s about looking great for however old you are, regardless of what that number is. I think the sanest way to age is to accept it.”

Also on Sunday, Cindy Crawford shared a pic while “nesting” in an enormous beach basket chair.

Nesting 💙 A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jan 28, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

While her modeling days are over, Cindy Crawford still thinks back on what she wishes she could have told herself during her prime.

“The 50-year-old Cindy would tell the 30-year-old Cindy not to be so hard on herself,” she said. “And, probably and hopefully, the 75-year-old Cindy would for sure be saying that to me. So I should get the message soon.”

“No matter what you felt about your body at 30, at 50, you’re going to be like, ‘Ugh, if only I wasn’t so ahrd on myself.’ I think if my approach was to be less hard on myself, then maybe the world will follow it, too!”

