Christina El Moussa Shares Daughter’s Heartbreaking Response To Split News

HGTV stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa shocked fans last year when they announced that they were splitting up, and the pair have been opening up about their relationship in recent weeks.

The couple separated last year after a scary May incident in which Tarek ran out of their home with a gun, and the pair announced their split in December. Tarek and Christina share two children, daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 1, and Christina shared with PEOPLE in a new interview that her daughter had a heartbreaking request after she told her that she and Tarek were splitting up.

At first “we just tried to be really vague,” Christina shared. “We’re always remodeling our house or the yard, so when I moved out with the kids temporarily, we didn’t really get into it, and she didn’t ask.”

When the couple decided to separate permanently, Christina shared that Taylor had one question.

“Taylor asked if we could get back together,” she recalled. “We had to explain that sometimes couples get divorced but that she and Brayden are our No. 1 priority. We’ll always be a family.”

Both Tarek and Christina have been vocal about the fact that their children are the most important thing to them, with Christina sharing Tuesday during an appearance on Good Morning America that Taylor and Brayden “are amazing.”

“Our kids are transitioning well,” she said. “Tarek and I are friends and we have a lot of support from our family. The kids are doing great.”

