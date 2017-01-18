‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Savannah Chrisley Breaks Her Silence After Surviving Horrific Car Accident

Just hours after E! News confirmed that Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley was seriously injured, including broken vertebrae, in a serious car accident, she is speaking out on social media about the harrowing experience.

“The past couple of days have been some of the toughest days for me,” she shared on Instagram. “I got in a car accident early Monday morning because my floor mat had gotten stuck behind my pedals so I looked down for a brief second to try and get it out of the way and then I realized that I was headed straight towards the guardrails….I tried to over correct but it didn’t help.”

The caption continued, “What I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass. It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help. And then a man stopped and ran over to me and got the police my way…so thank you to the amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing. I have no idea who you are but thank you…I could never repay you for your act of kindness.”

“To all of you hurtful people that are saying that I deserved it and got what was coming for me…you need Jesus and I’ll help by praying for you. And to all of those who are being supportive…I thank you very much. It means the world,” Chrisley shared. “While recovering physically I’m going to take time to recover spiritually and mentally as well. I want to be the best version of myself possible and that will happen.”

The post concluded, “We all make mistakes…all that matters is how we learn and grow from them. I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy. So right now I just want to say thank you again…love you all.”

Chrisley shared a photo of the car, completely totaled post-accident, as well as a snap of herself in a neck brace looking rather beat up in the hospital next to a quote saying, “The only way God can show us he’s in control is to put us in situations we can’t control.”

She is in our thoughts for a speedy recovery.

