Chris Tucker Finally Gives An Answer About A Last Friday Movie

For a while now, rumors have been circulating that actors Chris Tucker and Ice Cube may be interested in doing a fourth Friday movie. However, there may be one obstacle holding back the production of another installment to the franchise.

45-year-old Chris Tucker recently sat down for an interview and was asked about the possibility of doing another Friday movie.

Twitter user The Almight Xilla shared the video of the interview with the caption: “Watch Chris Tucker’s reply to him returning to do #LastFriday on my show #ExtraButterBX on GlobalGrind.com.”

Watch Chris Tucker’s reply to him returning to do #LastFriday on my show #ExtraButterBX on https://t.co/fs5s9nFp5v pic.twitter.com/fSUmfpuxkD — The Almighty Xilla (@BlogXilla) October 17, 2016

When asked about doing a last Friday movie, here’s what Tucker had to say.

“You know, it’s so funny I was watching Friday last night,” Tucker said. “I was flipping through the television, and I was watching it. You know it was a moment in time. I was a young kid, and I was laughing through the whole thing and I was proud of that, making myself laugh.

Then Tucker dropped a bomb. “I don’t know if we can do another one,” he said. “I don’t knwo if I can do another one because I was so young and it was a moment in time…”

Tucker may have a point. It might look a bit more ridiculous to portray a wise-cracking, weed-smoking sidekick at age 45. However, most fans would likely be able to move past that detail because of their love for the characters.

Chris Tucker may not be as into the thought of making another Friday film, but Ice Cube seemed more optimistic about the idea. The 22 Jump Street star recently told Conan O’Brien, “I would love to make another Friday movie, but it’s kind of caught up in a lot of red tape.”

The first Friday movie was released in 1995, and was directed by F. Gary Gray. The script was penned by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh. The stars of the movie included Ice Cube (Craig Jones), Chris Tucker (Smokey), Nia Long (Debbie), Tommy Lister (Deebo), John Witherspoon (Mr. Jones), Regina King (Dana Jones), and Anna Maria Horsford (Mrs. Jones).

The film follows two homies, Smokey and Craig, who smoke a dope dealer’s weed and have to try and figure out a way to get the $200 they owe to the dealer by 10pm that same night.

Since the original film there have been two sequels: Next Friday and Friday After Next.

Would you like to see Chris Tucker do a last Friday movie?

