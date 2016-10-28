Chicago Runs Vintage Trains In Honor Of Cubs World Series Games

The Chicago Cubs are in the World Series for the first time in a very long time – longer than more Chicagoans can remember. The last time the team won the championship was even longer ago than that. So, it makes sense that the entire city is celebrating, including the Chicago Transit Authority.

To celebrate the team, the CTA has brought out its “World Series Special” 2400-series vintage subway train. The vintage train will be running along the train line stretching from the Southside, all the way to the Northside of the city, stopping right outside historic Wrigley Field.

This particular train was built between 1976 and 1978 and has been completely restored both inside and outside. It features the original 1976 American Bicentennial exterior markings, red, white, and blue stripes – which also happen to be the Cubs colors. Inside riders can see a collection of reprinted advertisements form back in the day.

Of course, the exterior also features a few celebratory Cubs slogans from past sportscasters, such as Harry Caray and Jack Brickhouse. This historic train will be running, carrying passengers back and forth to Games 3, 4, and 5 before the first pitch.

The World Series train is part of the Chicago Heritage Fleet. As part of a new program, the fleet was created to help preserve historic rail cars and buses of Chicago.

[H/T NBC Chicago]