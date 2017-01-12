Charlie Sheen Absolutely Obliterates Donald Trump While At The Airport

It is a known fact that Charlie Sheen cannot stand Donald Trump. He has proven that point on Twitter quite clearly. But Sheen has now fired off some serious comments about the President-elect in the below video following Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech:

Sheen blasts Trump’s inauguration day and it is apparent that he wants absolutely zero to do with it. He also goes into depth about “Dame Streep’s” words that we must honor. Sheen then addresses he is “a fan of accountability and skillsets” and he alludes to Trump having none of that whatsoever. Needless to say, Sheen is not the biggest fan of our next President.

Another thing to notice is how much Sheen is stuttering during his interview. Have many years of hard partying made his speech start to go out the window? Seeing this was pretty alarming.

Meryl Streep held nothing back on Sunday night’s Golden Globes. She said, “It kind of broke my heart, and I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

She went on to say, “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” she said. “Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Do you think Charlie Sheen took his response on Donald Trump too far? Leave your answers in the comments below.

