Charlie Hunnam Wants To Buy You Some Beers

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has revealed he would much rather prefer something casual over the fancy stuff any day.

In a video promotion with Omaze Hunnam talks about bringing a lucky winner with him to the red carpet for the London premiere of his forthcoming film, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. There he reveals what the guest will get if winning the promo and reveals some details about himself.

He talks about how he will make this red carpet event the best anyone has ever experienced. He reveals the winner and a guest will be lodging in a castle. Then he reveals the winner of the contest will meet with him to have a drink. That’s where he reveals the drink won’t have to be champagne, but rather a beer. He then gives direction on how to enter the amazing event. Check out the video below:

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is an upcoming adventure film directed by Guy Ritchie. The film is an origin story of King Arthur, the film stars Charlie Hunnam as the title character, with Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, Jude Law and Eric Bana in supporting roles.

It is scheduled to be released on May 12, 2017. Check out the trailer below:

