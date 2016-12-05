Channing Tatum’s Birthday Post For Jenna Dewan Tatum Is Cheesiness To The Max

Channing Tatum posted a totally cheesy message for his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum on Instagram for her birthday on Saturday. The Step Up actress turned 36 on December 3, and her husband was proud to celebrate the day by her side.

The 36-year-old Magic Mike star posted a photo showing him and his wife hugging in some tropical location underneath a rainbow. He shared the picture on Instagram with the caption: “@jennaldewan I’m not sure if this woman is my Rainbow or my pot of gold but I’m lucky either way happy birthday cake baby!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

@jennaldewan I’m not sure if this woman is my Rainbow or my pot of gold but I’m lucky either way happy birthday cake baby! A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Dec 3, 2016 at 3:54pm PST

Jenna Dewan-Tatum also shared a photo on Instagram to thank her followers for wishing her a happy birthday. She posted the photo with the caption: “Kisses for all of you!! THANK YOU for my happy birthday wishes!!!!! I can’t possibly thank you all individually, but please know I love you all and words can’t explain how grateful I am for your love and support always.”

Kisses for all of you!! THANK YOU for my happy birthday wishes!!!! I can’t possibly thank you all individually, but please know I love you all and words can’t explain how grateful I am for your love and support always❤️❤️ A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Dec 3, 2016 at 3:17pm PST

The Hollywood couple has been married for seven years, and they are both 36 years old now. Ever since falling head over heels for one another on the set of Step Up, Channing and Jenna have been the definition of couple’s goals. They also have a daughter named Everly who was born in 2013, according to Elite Daily.

Although Channing was able to set aside some time to celebrate his wife’s birthday, he currently has an extremely busy filming schedule. He’s involved in several movies slated to premiere next year including the 21 Jump Street and Men in Black crossover MIB 23 as well as movies such as Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Gambit, and Logan Lucky.

What do you think about Channing Tatum’s birthday post for his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum?

MORE Channing and Jenna Tatum: Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Tatum Are Couple Goals in Beauty And The Beast Inspired Costumes / Jenna Dewan-Tatum Teases Steamy Scene On CW’s No Tomorrow With Black Lingerie Photo

[H/T Elite Daily]