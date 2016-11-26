Catherine Zeta-Jones Gets Back At Paparazzi With Bikini Pics

After paparazzi snapped pictures of Catherine Zeta-Jone’s butt without her permission, the actress decided to have the last word. So she posted some sexy bikini pictures of her own.

Pissed the paparazzi photographed my ass, thus sharing the photographs my husband took of my ass. Always a better option for viewing 😉. A photo posted by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Nov 23, 2016 at 2:27pm PST

“Pissed the paparazzi photographed my a** thus sharing the photographs my husband took of my a**,” the 47-year-old wrote alongside two photos taken by her husband, Michael Douglas. “Always a better option for viewing.”

In the pictures, the couple appears to be on vacation in a tropical place.

The Chicago star looks fit and relaxed as she poses in a sexy black bikini.

The same day she also posted a sweet family photo with a note of gratitude.

Thankful for so much today! Happy Thanksgiving to one and all. A photo posted by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Nov 24, 2016 at 8:47am PST

Paparazzi aside, it looks like Zeta-Jones is living her best life right now!

