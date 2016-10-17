Casper Smart Cheated On Jennifer Lopez, Now He’s Begging Her To Take Him Back

New rumors have surfaced that J-Lo and Casper Smart’s relationship didn’t “come to a natural end” as it was thought to be, but that Smart cheated and Lopez said, “boy bye.”

PEOPLE reported Lopez has kicked Smart to the curb for being unfaithful to her more than one time a source close to the couple says this,

“She kicked him out because he cheated on her and he got caught. It happened two years ago, and he promised he would never do it again and once he did, she was done.”

J-Lo, 47 and Smart, 29, were believed to have broken up over a party that Smart was supposed to attend with Lopez in the Hamptons but failed to show up.

“The truth is, he was cheating and now that it’s over he’s been begging to come back,” the source continues.

“He says he’s changed and that he is a new man but recently, on a video shoot for Wisin in Mexico, he was posting videos with bikini-clad dancers and not acting like a guy trying to remedy old habits. He was kicked to the curb not because he did not attend a party with J. Lo but because he was caught having parties of his own. No one has time for that, especially J. Lo.”

A different source close to Smart says the photo with him and the dancers was from a shoot for Wisin in Mexico where he was the creative director, it was “strictly work, nothing personal.”

