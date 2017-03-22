Cash Me Ousside Girl Speaks Out About Ex Friend Who Leaked Her Fight Video

The “Cash Me Ousside” girl Danielle Bregoli has spoken out about the leaked video that showed her fighting with her mother, Barbara Ann.

According to TMZ sources, Danielle’s family is blaming one of Danielle’s former BFF’s for leaking the footage on the Internet. Apparently, the girl was angry because Barbara Ann kicked her out of their home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The disturbing footage shows Danielle Bregoli’s mother violently slamming her to the ground and yelling profanities at her. In the video, the teen’s mom can be heard repeatedly calling her a “b*tch” and a “p*ssy.”

The video first surfaced on WorldStarHipHop on Tuesday and was reportedly filmed around 1 to 2 years ago. Considering Danielle Bregoli is only 13-years-old now, she would have been only 11 or 12 at the time of this incident.

At this time, neither Danielle Bregoli nor Barbara Ann have officially commented on the video. However, they reportedly do not remember what was the cause for this brawl.

There has been no word yet as to whether the police are going to investigate the incident or if Children’s Services will be getting involved.

Since becoming a viral sensation after her outrageous interview on Dr. Phil, Danielle Bregoli has been a the center of multiple controversies.

In the first week of March, the cops were called to Danielle’s Boynton Beach, Florida home after being notified of an epic blowout fight with her mother. The fight supposedly broke out after Barbara Ann kicked out Danielle’s friend. It’s possible that this is the same friend that ended up leaking the disturbing footage of Danielle and her mom.

Although law enforcement officials were called to intervene, the squabble never became physical and the police were able to leave the premises without being forced to make any arrests.

Because she has become one of the biggest Internet memes of all time, Danielle Bregoli is being eyed for her own reality TV show. According to her management team, Danielle has received interest from 7 different production companies.

Of the seven companies that have shown interest, three of them want to feature Bregoli in a scripted series. The other four companies have expressed interest in doing a reality show featuring Danielle and her mother.

What was your reaction after seeing the “Cash Me Ousside” girl in a brutal fight with her mother?

Up Next:

[H/T TMZ]