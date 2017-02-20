Cash Me Ousside Girl Blasts All Of The Kardashians

The “Cash Me Ousside” girl Danielle Bregoli was asked about the Kardashians and she absolutely blasted the reality TV family. The teenager was flying out of LAX when TMZ caught up with her in the terminal to ask about the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars.

As she is one to do, Bregoli went on a profanity-laced tirade about Kim Kardashian and her famous sisters.

Bregoli’s fiery commentary was first directed at Kylie Jenner.

When the video begins, the interviewer asked about her thoughts regarding the Lip Kit creator clapping back at her for making insulting remarks.

“Who she gon’ come back at?” Bregoli said. “B*tch ain’t nobody scared of her.”

Bregoli clearly is not concerned that the Kardashians are easily one of the most famous families in the entertainment industry. The interviewer asked whether the teen was worried that the E! reality stars would “blackball” her from Hollywood.

“B*tch I’d whoop every Kardashians a**,” she said.

Danielle was then asked about Kim Kardashian and went absolutely ballistic on the 36-year-old Selfish author.

“B*tch f*ck her. F*ck you. F*ck your mama. F*ck your whole clique.”

Even though the mother-of-two is a social media mogul, reality TV star, and one of the highest-earning celebrities; Bregoli believes that Kim is only famous for one reason.

“She f*cked Ray-J and now she’s famous,” Bregoli said.

Danielle then addressed whether she thought she might get kicked off her upcoming flight, given that she was dragged away off the plane by law enforcement officials the last she flew out of LAX. Earlier in February, she decked another female passenger after a heated argument. Check out the video here.

This isn’t the first time that Danielle has thrown shade at the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Last week, the teen went off on Kylie for her appearance.

“I don’t like her,” she said, “like the way that she does sh*t. It seems like she wants attention so bad.”

“How do you go from lips the size of a twig and a body that looks like a f—ng paperclip and now you look like hourglass?” she asked.

What was your reaction after seeing the “Cash Me Ousside” girl totally slamming the Kardashians?

