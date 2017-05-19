‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Blasts Dr. Phil On His Show

It’s been about six months since she first appeared on his show, but now the ‘Cash Me Ousside’ teen, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, is back and she has some fierce words for Dr. Phil.

When asked whether her newfound fame and attention had been a positive experience or a negative experience, Bregoli replied, “I guess what’s good for you is – I made you just like Oprah made you. You were nothin’ before I came on this show.”

Dr. Phil took the shade she threw in stride. He briefly starred into the camera and then glanced at Bregoli and simply responded, “Thank you for that.”

In her initial appearance on The Dr. Phil Show, Bregoli reacted aggressively at the studio audience, which is what caused her to earn her nickname after she threatened them and told them to “cash” her “ousside.” This time around Dr Phil appears to have forgone a studio audience, as many empty seats can be seen in the clip.

Bregoli’s continued ostentatiousness is a tad surprising, as a big part of the reason for her return to the show was so she and Dr. Phil could talk about her time at Turn-About ranch, a “residential school and treatment program for troubled boys and girls from twelve to eighteen years of age.”

The admissions director of the southern Utah ranch, Shane Young, appeared and told Dr. Phil, “I thought she did very well. I really saw a difference in the way that she was acting, but also in the way that she lead and was an example to the other girls.”

Bregoli’s mother Barbara Ann also returned, and at one point argued with her daughter over who deserved the credit for her opportunity to attend Turn-About. Bregoli wanted to give all the credit to the staff of the ranch and stated that Dr. Phil merely financially funded it, but Barbara Ann defended the generous Dr. Phil by saying that he deserved credit for even offering to put up the money so she could have the experience.

Dr. Phil asked Bregoli how she felt about her time at the ranch and she said that it was “fine.” She also said that she has dreams of being a nurse.

