Camouflaged Football Player Tricks Opponents By Hiding In Plain Sight

A Kansas Jayhawks player got the drop on the opposing team by hiding in the end zone for kickoff return and then springing into the fray at the last moment.

LaQuvionte Gonzalez sprawled out in the end zone, his uniform closely matching the color of the ground, and waited for the right moment. When he comes into play he reemerges to take the throw from Steven Smith Jr.

