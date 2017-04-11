Caitlyn Jenner Just Made A Massive Claim About OJ Simpson

In her new memoir, Caitlyn Jenner released shocking details about the O.J. Simpson murder trial. According to the former Olympian, Robert Kardashian (Kris Jenner’s ex-husband and lawyer for O.J.) allegedly said that he believed the Heisman trophy was guilty of murder.

“The implication was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty,” Jenner wrote.

67-year-old Caitlyn also says that during a car ride with Robert, he told her: “I would’ve been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial.”

Jenner also had beliefs of her own regarding Simpson’s innocence.

“I believe he got away with two savage murders,” Jenner writes according to Radar Online. “[O.J.] was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a**hole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them.”

Caitlyn also speculated as to why Robert wanted so badly to get O.J. cleared of the murder charges. Jenner says Robert was jealous of the fact that she was married to Kris Jenner at the time, and wanted to get back at her for it.

“I wonder if it was his way of saying to her what I think she was saying to him when she married me: a big f**k you,” she wrote.

Caitlyn wasn’t the only one that believed O.J. was guilty. In fact, Kris Jenner wrote in her memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashian, that she was set to meet with O.J.’s ex-wife, Nicole, only hours before she was murdered.

“I instinctively knew that in some way O.J. had something to do with her death,” Kris wrote in her book.

During the trial, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian were butting heads as they had opposing views regarding O.J.’s innocence.

Robert penned a letter to Kris to address the “division” in their family.

“I think that the division in our family between guilty and innocence is very sad. I do not want our family torn apart by this case. Please understand that I am trapped in the position I am in and can’t get out. I must see this case through. I truly believe in O.J.’s innocence and unless they find him guilty, I will continue to support him.”

Robert continued to say: “The past 7 months have taken such an emotional toll on my life – you have no idea. The other day, someone asked me a simple question about something that happened during the week of June 12 and for no reason, I started to cry. My life will never be the same. I’m sorry for what happened but I was only helping my friend – just as any of you would do. Please don’t let whatever is going to happen in this case affect our family.”

Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir, The Secrets of My Life, will be hitting bookshelves on April 25.

Were you shocked to hear Caitlyn Jenner’s opinion of O.J. Simpson?

