Caitlyn Jenner Makes Huge Claim About Ellen DeGeneres In New Memoir

Caitlyn Jenner has made a massive claim about Ellen DeGeneres. In her new memoir, the 67-year-old former Olympian says she holds the talk show host responsible for ostracizing her from the LGBTQ community.

The I Am Cait star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show back in 2015 shortly after transitioning. In the past, Jenner admitted that she was hesitant to accept gay marriage. An excerpt from her memoir titled The Secrets of My Life, obtained by Radar Online, details Caitlyn Jenner’s thoughts on the issue.

“I believed, as anyone would, that that was exactly what she wanted to talk about my progression in terms of changing attitude over the years.”

“I am for [gay marriage]. I did not initially understand why marriage was so important, influenced no doubt by my own personal experience. Now I do, and it’s a wonderful thing to see.”

Caitlyn claims that Ellen took her comments from their 2015 interview out of context, and that she further perpetuated the backlash towards her during an interview with Howard Stern.

“This discussion further alienated me from members of the LGBTQ community. Ellen’s appearance on The Howard Stern Show, where in my mind she even more emphatically took what I said out of context, made it go viral.”

In the past, Caitlyn Jenner claimed to be a “traditionalist” as far as marriage is concerned.

“I have to admit that I remember 15 years ago, 20 years ago, whenever it was that the whole gay marriage issue came up, I was not for it,” Jenner said. “I am a traditionalist. I mean, I’m older than most people in the audience. I like tradition and it’s always been between man and a woman and I’m thinking I don’t quite get it.”

“But as time goes on, like a lot of people on this issue I’ve really changed thinking here, to I don’t ever want to stand in front of anybody’s happiness,” Jenner said. “That’s not my job, ok. If that word marriage is really, really that important to you I can go with it.”

During the interview with Howard Stern, Ellen DeGeneres voiced his confusion with Caitlyn Jenner’s stance on gay marriage.

“She still has a judgment about gay marriage,” DeGeneres said. “I said, ‘You’re wanting people to understand and accept you, this is like really confusing to people. And you want us to understand, and that you still have a judgment about gay people and marriage.’”

What are your thoughts about Caitlyn Jenner’s claims that Ellen DeGeneres alienated her from the LGBTQ community?

