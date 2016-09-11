Broncos Linebacker Brandon Marshall Loses Sponsor After Protesting National Anthem

Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall took a knee during the national anthem, and now it’s costing him.

Marshall followed Colin Kaepernick’s lead in protesting social injustice before Thursday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. As the national anthem played out, Marshall’s team and the fans stood to their feet. But Marshall fell to a knee. Now, Air Academy Federal Credit Union has decided to end their sponsorship deal with him.

“Although we have enjoyed Brandon Marshall as our spokesperson over the past five months, Air Academy Federal Credit Union (AAFCU) has ended our partnership,” AAFCU President Glenn Strebe wrote on the company’s Facebook page. “AAFCU is a membership-based organization who has proudly served the military community for over 60 years. While we respect Brandon’s right of expression, his actions are not a representation of our organization and membership. We wish Brandon well on his future endeavors.”

Marshall’s decision to silently protest stems from his strong beliefs and desire for social justice, not a hatred of the military or America.

“I’m not against the military or police or America at all,” Marshal said. “I’m against social injustice and I feel like this was the right thing to do.”

Was it worth losing an endorsement? For Marshal, the answer is easy.

“Absolutely they were worth the consequences,” Marshall said. “I lost an endorsement, but that’s OK though … I can live with it.”

