Britney Spears Records Wild Workout Video That Features All The Moves

Britney Spears unleashed one of her sexiest workout videos ever that showed her giving a skin-filled display for the camera while getting her exercise on. The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to reveal the jaw-dropping video.

Training keeps me motivated and inspired… but I’d rather be dancing 😉💃 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 4, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

The “Baby One More Time” hitmaker captioned the clip: “Training keeps me motivated and inspired…but I’d rather be dancing.”

The montage of clips shows the mother of two sporting a barely-there bikini top and a pair of skintight yoga pants. Her signature golden locks were tied up in a loose bun and she completed her look with a pair of light blue sneakers.

The revealing getup flaunted Britney’s toned figure as she did multiple different exercises that included kettlebell lateral lunges and a squat/pull-up routine.

The steamy video was a smash hit with Britney’s loyal following as it was viewed more than 1.7 million times and received over 189k likes.

As you might imagine, thousands of her fans took to the comments section to express how stunning she looked in the video.

“Only Britney can workout in a bikini top and it be completely okay,” one fan wrote.

“Workout queen,” another commented.

When Britney Spears isn’t sculpting her toned bod at the gym, she has been busy spending time with her 22-year-old model and personal trainer beau Sam Asghari. Just last week, she posted a picture of the two of them on Instagram.

“Last show of the week with @samasghari,” she captioned the pic.

Last show of the week with @samasghari 🏵🏵🏵 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:02pm PDT

The lovebirds first met on the set of Britney’s music video shoot for Slumber Party and have been together now for five months.

Britney is also a mother to two children that she frequently loves to show off on social media. On Wednesday morning she revealed a gallery of pics of her handsome boys.

“More pics from my son’s field trip! Adventures in life are always great to have,” she captioned the snap.

More pics from my son’s field trip! Adventures in life are always great to have 💛 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

To keep up with Britney Spears, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think is Britney Spears’ sexiest workout video?

