Britney Spears Throws Pokemon Birthday Party For Her Sons

Big bday for my boys! Double digits whoop whoop! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/YrrYdtEEg1 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 12, 2016

It’s a known fact that you have to go all out for your kid’s birthday’s, and singer Britney Spears certainly did for her two sons Sean and Jayden.

Spears shared two photos from their impressive birthday celebration, which was centered around the lovable creatures of Pokemon. Sean and Jayden can be seen posing in front of a smorgasbord of Pokemon themed treats, including a green Pikachu, topped cake, a decorative Snorlax cake, Snorlax and Pikachu cake pops, Pikachu inspired eggs, along with a few other Pokeball and Pokemon inspired items (via ET).

Such a great day 🎈 A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 11, 2016 at 9:57pm PDT

Spears also had the pool adorned with a big Happy Birthday balloon, but there were no Squirtles to be seen.

While she doesn’t mind sharing pieces of her family life with fans, Spear’s goal to keep her son’s sheltered from all the cameras and paparazzi as much as she can, as she described in an interview with The Cooper Lawrence Show.

“I think the magnitude of it and the fame thing, I don’t think they’ve really comprehended what that would even be like,” she recently explained on The Cooper Lawrence Show. “Hopefully they never will, because it’s kind of much.”

Spears just released her anticipated ninth album Glory, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.