Britney Spears Returns To Vegas With Steamy Runway Show Video

Britney Spears recently returned to Las Vegas and the Grammy winning artist commemorated the occasion with an all-new video on Instagram that showed her modeling several sizzling hot dresses.

Back in Vegas! Found these dresses today and just had to play 🦋🦋🦋 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

The “Baby One More Time” hitmaker captioned the clip: “Back in Vegas! Found these dresses today and just had to play.” The video was set to the tune of “Change Your Mind.”

In the first look, Britney sported an all-white dress that showed off some serious skin. The skintight outfit featured cutouts on her ribs and displayed the blond bombshell’s toned and tanned pins.

Spears’ second dress was a vibrant yellow number that looked like it was painted directly onto her skin. As she twirled around for the camera, Britney exposed almost her entire back.

The third outfit was the perfect look for Spring. The dress was a light salmon color with a flowy bottom and plunging neckline. When Spears hit a high-speed spin, the loose-fitting dress flew up and nearly exposed her booty.

The montage of clips was a massive hit with Britney Spears’ followers as it was viewed more than 1.9 million views and over 10k comments.

This isn’t the first time that Britney has brought social media to a screeching halt with her modeling shows. She recently did an equally sexy runway session, and you definitely don’t want to miss it. Check out the video here.

When the pop superstar isn’t filming her own runway show, she has been quite busy as she is going into the 18th leg of her hugely successful Piece Of Me residency show at Planet Hollywood, according to Daily Mail.

Brit’s romantic life seems also seems to be going well as she has been spending more and more time with her new beau Sam Asghari.

This past Thursday, the lovebirds attended the Michael Costello show at LA Fashion Week. The two were photographed smiling together and sharing a laugh. The two started dating after meeting on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party.”

Which one of these dresses do you think looked best on Britney Spears?

[H/T Instagram: Britney Spears]