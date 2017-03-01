Britney Spears Reveals Scorching Zelda-Like Sports Bra Pic

Britney Spears has taken to social media to show off her amazing physique again.

This time the pop star posed outdoors, straddling a fence in brown short shorts and a light green sports bra with her blonde locks pulled to the top of her head. Spears captioned the photo, “Blessed” with three purple heart emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She utilized the new Instagram feature, which allows users to post multiple photos in one post. In her second picture, she is seen sitting on the fence showing off her fit legs and sticking out her tongue.

Blessed day 💜💜💜 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 28, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

The Toxic singer showed off her physically fit strong legs again a few days ago. The pop princess took to IG to share a video of herself doing a yoga pose.

She captioned the video, “Owning my temple, my body, through yoga [heart emoji] [confetti emoji] but I really need to find one of those cool round mats!!”

Owning my temple, my body, through yoga 💕🎉 but I really need to find one of those cool round mats!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

It’s nice to see that the 35-year-old pop star still has the same body she did when she first hit the scene.

More News:

[H/T Instagram, britneyspears]