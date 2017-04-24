Britney Spears Is ‘Missing The Water’ In New Bikini Snap

Britney Spears was wishing she was still soaking up the sun this past week and she took to Instagram to express her feelings by unleashing a sizzling hot bikini snap.

Missing the water already… #tbt A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

The mother of two captioned the snap: “Missing the water already.”

The jaw-dropping image shows the “Baby One More Time” hitmaker rocking a coral colored swimsuit that perfectly showcases her tanned and toned bod. Britney accessorized her beachy look with a pair of chic Aviator sunglasses and two necklaces. The blond bombshell’s long locks were pulled up into a messy bun behind her head as she frolicked in the sand with the ocean waves crashing behind her.

The pic was a massive hit with Britney’s followers as they showered the post with more than 236k likes and thousands of comments about how stunning her fit physique looked in the photo.

The aforementioned photo was likely taken during Britney’s recent Hawaiian vacation with her two sons, 11-year-old Sean Preston and 10-year-old Jayden James. During the tropical trip, Spears took to Instagram multiple times to share sexy photos from the exotic location.

When Britney isn’t taking it easy in Hawaii or sharing a steamy bikini snaps on social media, she has been spending time with her new beau Sam Asghari. After spending time on vacation, Britney enjoyed a night out with her 23-year-old trainer beau Sam.

During their seaside date night, Britney sported a patterned black and white dress while Asghari rocked a tight black tee that showcased his bulky build. The lovebirds posed for a photo together as during a meal together in Malibu.

The Grammy-nominated musician took to Instagram to share the adorable snap. She captioned the photo: “Beautiful day in Malibu with @samasghari.”

Beautiful day in Malibu with @samasghari 💙💙💙 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 15, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

Britney and Sam have been together now for five months. They first met on the set of her music video for the catchy tune “Slumber Party.”

