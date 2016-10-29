Breaking: José Fernández Had Alcohol and Cocaine in His System When He Died, Autopsy Shows

A photo posted by SportzNow1 (@sportznow1) on Oct 29, 2016 at 11:37am PDT

Miami Marlins star pitcher José Fernández had cocaine in his system when he and two of his friends were killed in a boat crash last month off Miami Beach, the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s office said Saturday.

According to CNN, associate medical examiner Kenneth Hutchins listed “boat crash” as the cause of death but also said Fernández was legally drunk with a blood alcohol concentration of .147.

The 24-year-old pitcher suffered blunt-force trauma to the head and torso, along with skull and jaw fractures when the boat hit a jetty near Miami Beach on September 25.

Authorities haven’t determined who was piloting the boat.

