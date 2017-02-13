Breaking: Here’s The Full List Of 2017 Grammy Award Winners

Music’s biggest night was full of surprises from the performances to the red carpet and oh yes, the awards themselves – it was an epic 2017 Grammy Awards.
In case you missed a moment of the big night, be sure to check out Womanista’s coverage and shop all of the Grammy Stars’ Womanista Approved picks here!
Album of the year
“25” — Adele
Record of the year
“Hello” — Adele
Song of the year
“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
Best new artist
Chance the Rapper
Best pop vocal album
“25” — Adele
Best country solo performance
“My Church” — Maren Morris
Best country duo/group performance
“Jolene” — Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton
Best country song
“Humble and Kind” — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)
Best country album
“A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” — Sturgill Simpson
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Hello” – Adele
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Stressed Out” – Twenty One Pilots
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin” – Willie Nelson
Best Rock Performance
“Blackstar” – David Bowie
Best Metal Performance
“Dystopia” – Megadeth
Best Rock Song
“Blackstar” – David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
Best Rock Album
“Tell Me I’m Pretty” -Cage The Elephant
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
“Miles Ahead” – Miles Davis & Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” – John Williams, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” – Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls
Best Opera Recording
“Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles” – James Conlon,
Best Choral Performance
Krzysztof Penderecki, “Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1”
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway” – Zuill Bailey
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
“Shakespeare SongsDorothea ” – Röschmann, Schumann & Berg and Ian Bostridge
Best Classical Compendium
“Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon a Castle” – Giancarlo Guerrero
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
“Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway” – Michael Daughtery
Best Latin Jazz Album
“Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac Chucho” -Valdés
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Greg Kurstin
Best Alternative Music Album
“Blackstar” – David Bowie
Best Rap Song
“Hotline Bling” – Drake
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Hotline Bling” – Drake
Best Rap Performance
“No Problem (feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)” – Chance the Rapper
Best R&B Album
“Lalah Hathaway Live”-Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Song
“Lake by the Ocean” – Maxwell
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Angel” – Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B Performance
“Cranes in the Sky” – Solange
Best Comedy Album
“Talking for Clapping” – Patton Oswalt
Best Reggae Album
“Ziggy Marley” – Ziggy Marley
Best Regional Roots Music Album
“E Walea” – Kalani Pe’a
Best Folk Album
“Undercurrent”- Sarah Jarosz
Best Contemporary Blues Album
“The Last Days of Oakland” – Fantastic Negrito
Best Bluegrass Album
O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor, “Coming Home”
Best Traditional Blues Album
Bobby Rush, “Porcupine Meat”
Best American Roots Song
Vince Gill, “Kid Sister”
Best American Roots Performance
Sarah Jarosz, “House of Mercy”
Best Tropical Latin Album
Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo, “Donde Están?”
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Vicente Fernández, “Un Azteca en el Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)”
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
ile, “ilevitable”
Best Americana Album
“This Is Where I Live” – William Bell
Best Latin Pop Album
“Un Besito Mas” – Jesse & Joy
Best Roots Gospel Album
“Hymns” – Joey+Rory
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
“Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom” – Ted Nash Big Band
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
“Country for Old Men” – John Scofield
Best Jazz Vocal Album
“Take Me to the Alley” – Gregory Porter
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” – John Scofield
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
“Culcha Vulcha” – Snarky Puppy
Best Dance/Electronic Album
“Skin” – Flume
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Steve Reich” – Third Coast Percussion
Best Dance Recording
“Don’t Let Me Down (feat. Daya)” – The Chainsmokers
Best New Age Album
“White Sun II” – White Sun
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“God Provides” – Tamela Mann
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Thy Will” – Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Best Gospel Album
“Losing My Religion” – Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
“Love Remains” – Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Best World Music Album
“Sing Me Home”-Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble
Best Children’s Album
“Infinity Plus One” – Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
Best Spoken Word Album
“In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem and Fun in the Sandbox” – Carol Burnett
Best Musical Theater Album
The Color Purple
Best Instrumental Composition
“Spoken at Midnight” – Ted Nash
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“You and I” – Jacob Collier
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“Flintstones” – Jacob Collier
Best Recording Package
“Blackstar” – David Bowie
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
“Edith Piaf 1915-2015”-Edith Piaf
Best Album Notes
“Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along” – Eubie Blake and Noble Sissle
Best Historical Album
“The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector’s Edition)” – Bob Dylan
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
“Blackstar” – David Bowie
Best Remixed Recording
“Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)” – Bob Moses
Best Surround Sound Album
“Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement” – Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony
Best Engineered Album, Classical
“Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles” – Mark Donahue and Fred Vogler
Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost
Best Orchestral Performance
“Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9” – Boston Symphony Orchestra
Best Music Film
“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years” – The Beatles
MusiCares Person of the Year
Tom Petty
Best Music Video
“Formation” – Beyoncé
