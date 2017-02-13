Breaking: Here’s The Full List Of 2017 Grammy Award Winners

Music’s biggest night was full of surprises from the performances to the red carpet and oh yes, the awards themselves – it was an epic 2017 Grammy Awards.

In case you missed a moment of the big night, be sure to check out Womanista’s coverage and shop all of the Grammy Stars’ Womanista Approved picks here!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Album of the year

“25” — Adele

Record of the year

“Hello” — Adele

Song of the year

“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

Best new artist

Chance the Rapper

Best pop vocal album

“25” — Adele

Best country solo performance

“My Church” — Maren Morris

Best country duo/group performance

“Jolene” — Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton

Best country song

“Humble and Kind” — Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

Best country album

“A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” — Sturgill Simpson

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Hello” – Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Stressed Out” – Twenty One Pilots

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin” – Willie Nelson

Best Rock Performance

“Blackstar” – David Bowie

Best Metal Performance

“Dystopia” – Megadeth

Best Rock Song

“Blackstar” – David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

Best Rock Album

“Tell Me I’m Pretty” -Cage The Elephant

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

“Miles Ahead” – Miles Davis & Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” – Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls

Best Opera Recording

“Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles” – James Conlon,

Best Choral Performance

Krzysztof Penderecki, “Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1”

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway” – Zuill Bailey

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

“Shakespeare SongsDorothea ” – Röschmann, Schumann & Berg and Ian Bostridge

Best Classical Compendium

“Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon a Castle” – Giancarlo Guerrero

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway” – Michael Daughtery

Best Latin Jazz Album

“Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac Chucho” -Valdés

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Greg Kurstin

Best Alternative Music Album

“Blackstar” – David Bowie

Best Rap Song

“Hotline Bling” – Drake

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Hotline Bling” – Drake

Best Rap Performance

“No Problem (feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)” – Chance the Rapper

Best R&B Album

“Lalah Hathaway Live”-Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song

“Lake by the Ocean” – Maxwell

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Angel” – Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Performance

“Cranes in the Sky” – Solange

Best Comedy Album

“Talking for Clapping” – Patton Oswalt

Best Reggae Album

“Ziggy Marley” – Ziggy Marley

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“E Walea” – Kalani Pe’a

Best Folk Album

“Undercurrent”- Sarah Jarosz

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“The Last Days of Oakland” – Fantastic Negrito

Best Bluegrass Album

O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor, “Coming Home”

Best Traditional Blues Album

Bobby Rush, “Porcupine Meat”

Best American Roots Song

Vince Gill, “Kid Sister”

Best American Roots Performance

Sarah Jarosz, “House of Mercy”

Best Tropical Latin Album

Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo, “Donde Están?”

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Vicente Fernández, “Un Azteca en el Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)”

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

ile, “ilevitable”

Best Americana Album

“This Is Where I Live” – William Bell

Best Latin Pop Album

“Un Besito Mas” – Jesse & Joy

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Hymns” – Joey+Rory

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom” – Ted Nash Big Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Country for Old Men” – John Scofield

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Take Me to the Alley” – Gregory Porter

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” – John Scofield

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Culcha Vulcha” – Snarky Puppy

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Skin” – Flume

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Steve Reich” – Third Coast Percussion

Best Dance Recording

“Don’t Let Me Down (feat. Daya)” – The Chainsmokers

Best New Age Album

“White Sun II” – White Sun

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“God Provides” – Tamela Mann

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Thy Will” – Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Best Gospel Album

“Losing My Religion” – Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Love Remains” – Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Best World Music Album

“Sing Me Home”-Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble

Best Children’s Album

“Infinity Plus One” – Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

Best Spoken Word Album

“In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem and Fun in the Sandbox” – Carol Burnett

Best Musical Theater Album

The Color Purple

Best Instrumental Composition

“Spoken at Midnight” – Ted Nash

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“You and I” – Jacob Collier

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Flintstones” – Jacob Collier

Best Recording Package

“Blackstar” – David Bowie

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“Edith Piaf 1915-2015”-Edith Piaf

Best Album Notes

“Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along” – Eubie Blake and Noble Sissle

Best Historical Album

“The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector’s Edition)” – Bob Dylan

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Blackstar” – David Bowie

Best Remixed Recording

“Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)” – Bob Moses

Best Surround Sound Album

“Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement” – Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony

Best Engineered Album, Classical

“Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles” – Mark Donahue and Fred Vogler

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance

“Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9” – Boston Symphony Orchestra

Best Music Film

“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years” – The Beatles

MusiCares Person of the Year

Tom Petty

Best Music Video

“Formation” – Beyoncé

This article first appeared on Womanista.com