Brave Clips Give Insight Into Merida

, the upcoming animated film from Disney-Pixar, has made two new clips available online today for fans to get a sneak peek at the movie in advance of its release on June 22. The clips, titled “The Suitors” and “Advance to Elinor,” give a good sense of the film’s heroine, the brave and stubborn princess Merida.In the first of the clips, viewers can get a look at the process of choosing a mate for the princess–one that she’s not thrilled about, or particularly cooperative with…while the second film follows her journey to find the witch who will help her get out of the aforementioned arranged marriage.Set in the rugged and mysterious Highlands of Scotland, Disney•Pixar’s “Brave” follows the heroic journey of Merida (voice of Kelly Macdonald), a skilled archer and headstrong daughter of King Fergus (voice of Billy Connolly) and Queen Elinor (voice of Emma Thompson). Determined to change her fate, Merida defies an age-old custom sacred to the unruly and uproarious lords of the land: massive Lord MacGuffin (voice of Kevin McKidd), surly Lord Macintosh (voice of Craig Ferguson) andcantankerous Lord Dingwall (voice of Robbie Coltrane), unleashing chaos in the kingdom. When she turns to an eccentric Witch (voice of Julie Walters), she is granted an ill-fated wish and the ensuing peril forces Merida to harness all of her resources—including her mischievous triplet brothers—to undo a beastly curse and discover the meaning of true bravery. Directed by Mark Andrews and Brenda Chapman, and produced by Katherine Sarafian, “Brave” is a grand adventure full of heart, memorable characters and signature Pixar humor. Opens on June 22, 2012, in Disney Digital 3D™ in select theaters.