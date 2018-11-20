Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2018

As December quickly approaches, so does the expiration date of some of your favorite Netflix titles may be making their way off the streaming platform.
A number of fan-favorite TV shows and films will be cut from Netflix throughout the month, so make sure you squeeze in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the axe.
LEAVING 12/1:
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Groundhog Day
Happily N’Ever After
Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White
Hellbound: Hellraiser II
Hellraiser
Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7
Spider-Man 3
Spy Hard
Stephen King’s Children of the Corn
Swept Under
The Covenant
The Game
LEAVING 12/4 – 12/7:
Leaving 12/4/18:
Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
Air Bud: Spikes Back
Air Bud: World Pup
Air Buddies
Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales
Spooky Buddies
Tarzan & Jane
The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
The Search for Santa Paws
Tinker Bell
Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
Leaving 12/7/18:
Trolls
LEAVING 12/10 – 12/31:
Leaving 12/10/18:
Battle Royale
Battle Royale 2
Teeth
Leaving 12/15/18:
Step Up 2: The Streets
Leaving 12/16/18:
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Leaving 12/17/18:
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
Leaving 12/19/18:
Ip Man: The Final Fight
Leaving 12/20/18:
Disney’s Moana
Food, Inc.
I Give It a Year
Leaving 12/22/18:
Spotlight
Leaving 12/25/18:
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Leaving 12/31/18:
Troy
NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO BINGE:
Feeling sad that some your favorites are leaving Netflix? Drown your woes in a binge-watching session of original Netflix series that have dropped in recent months.
House of Cards, season 6: The sixth and final season of House of Cards comes at a time when fans weren’t sure what the show’s future looked like following numerous sexual assault allegations against lead actor Kevin Spacey cast a shadow over Netflix’s flagship series. After Netflix fired Spacey from the show ahead of season 6, it teased a new direction with Claire Underwood, Spacey’s character’s wife, leading the story.
All six seasons of House of Cards are streaming on Netflix now.
‘MAKING A MURDERER: PART 2’
The second season of Making a Murderer, the Netflix documentary series that made Steven Avery a household name, finally arrived to the streaming platform on Oct. 19 after a three-year absence. Part two follows Avery’s lawyer as she tries to get his conviction overturned. Fans of the first series will remember that Avery was released from prison after spending years there for a wrongful rape conviction. This time, he’s volleying for a second wrongful conviction following the death of Teresa Halbach.
Both seasons of Making a Murderer are streaming on Netflix now.
‘CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA’
Looking for a spooky coming-of-age tale? Check out Netflix’s new series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Starring Mad Men breakout star Kiernan Shipka, Netflix’s take on the Archie comic of the same name follows a teenage witch who must choose between he human world and the wicked world. Fans of the ’90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch will find themselves falling for this darker departure of the show.
The first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is streaming now.
‘OZARK’ SEASON 2
If you still haven’t caught up on Ozark, now is the time to do so. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. He and his wife, Wendy (Laura Linney) work together to pay off his debt to a Mexican drug lord while becoming entangled with local criminals in their new town. Fans of Bloodline and Breaking Bad will love this dramatic thriller.
Both seasons of Ozark are streaming now.