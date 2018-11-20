Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2018

As December quickly approaches, so does the expiration date of some of your favorite Netflix titles may be making their way off the streaming platform.

A number of fan-favorite TV shows and films will be cut from Netflix throughout the month, so make sure you squeeze in a viewing or two of titles from the list below that are getting the axe.

After seeing what’s on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in December, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 12/1:

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Groundhog Day

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Hellraiser

Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7

Spider-Man 3

Spy Hard

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn

Swept Under

The Covenant

The Game

LEAVING 12/4 – 12/7:

Leaving 12/4/18:

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch

Air Bud: Spikes Back

Air Bud: World Pup

Air Buddies

Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales

Spooky Buddies

Tarzan & Jane

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

The Search for Santa Paws

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

Leaving 12/7/18:

Trolls

LEAVING 12/10 – 12/31:

Leaving 12/10/18:

Battle Royale

Battle Royale 2

Teeth

Leaving 12/15/18:

Step Up 2: The Streets

Leaving 12/16/18:

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Leaving 12/17/18:

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Leaving 12/19/18:

Ip Man: The Final Fight

Leaving 12/20/18:

Disney’s Moana

Food, Inc.

I Give It a Year

Leaving 12/22/18:

Spotlight

Leaving 12/25/18:

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Leaving 12/31/18:

Troy

NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO BINGE:

Feeling sad that some your favorites are leaving Netflix? Drown your woes in a binge-watching session of original Netflix series that have dropped in recent months.

House of Cards, season 6: The sixth and final season of House of Cards comes at a time when fans weren’t sure what the show’s future looked like following numerous sexual assault allegations against lead actor Kevin Spacey cast a shadow over Netflix’s flagship series. After Netflix fired Spacey from the show ahead of season 6, it teased a new direction with Claire Underwood, Spacey’s character’s wife, leading the story.

All six seasons of House of Cards are streaming on Netflix now.

‘MAKING A MURDERER: PART 2’

The second season of Making a Murderer, the Netflix documentary series that made Steven Avery a household name, finally arrived to the streaming platform on Oct. 19 after a three-year absence. Part two follows Avery’s lawyer as she tries to get his conviction overturned. Fans of the first series will remember that Avery was released from prison after spending years there for a wrongful rape conviction. This time, he’s volleying for a second wrongful conviction following the death of Teresa Halbach.

Both seasons of Making a Murderer are streaming on Netflix now.

‘CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA’

Looking for a spooky coming-of-age tale? Check out Netflix’s new series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Starring Mad Men breakout star Kiernan Shipka, Netflix’s take on the Archie comic of the same name follows a teenage witch who must choose between he human world and the wicked world. Fans of the ’90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch will find themselves falling for this darker departure of the show.

The first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is streaming now.

‘OZARK’ SEASON 2

If you still haven’t caught up on Ozark, now is the time to do so. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. He and his wife, Wendy (Laura Linney) work together to pay off his debt to a Mexican drug lord while becoming entangled with local criminals in their new town. Fans of Bloodline and Breaking Bad will love this dramatic thriller.

Both seasons of Ozark are streaming now.