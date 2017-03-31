A New Photo Of Brad Pitt Shows He Has Lost A Ton Of Weight

New photos of Brad Pitt have surfaced and the World War Z star looks drastically different. On Thursday, the 53-year-old actor was spotted heading to his studio in a neighborhood in Los Angeles when pictures were taken that has the Internet losing its mind.

Brad Pitt was photographed rocking a casual look as he sported a black bomber jacket, white t-shirt, and jeans. Most noticeably, his normal muscular frame looked significantly slimmer than usual with his face appearing incredibly thin.

Check out the shocking new images of Brad Pitt here.

An eyewitness at the scene told Entertainment Tonight that Brad’s “clothes were hanging off him.” The source also said that the Oscar winner will often spend all day in the studio and “has several staff [members] that bring him coffee and lunch.”

The Fight Club vet has reportedly been working on a sculpture with one of his fellow artist pals.

“He spends all night working on his art and listening to emotional songs,” an insider said. “Everybody knows it’s related to what’s going on with him personally, but nobody says anything. He’s a quiet guy, and very humble. He’s learning at a fast pace.”

“Art is a way for him to concentrate on one thing, taking his mind off everything else. He’d rather do that and be constructive than go out partying.”

Even though the latest pictures of Brad Pitt don’t necessarily suggest that he isn’t necessarily in good spirits, a source close to him has mentioned that he is doing much better now since his split from his estranged wife Angelina Jolie.

“He’s much happier,” the source said. “He’s very relieved that things are not playing out in public anymore.”

Brad and his Maleficent star ex agreed back in January to keep their divorce negotiations private.

“It was a rough time, but they were able to resolve it,” the insider said. “This is a work in progress.”

When Pitt isn’t honing his skills at the L.A. art studio, he has been trying to spend more time with his six children.

“He is spending more time with the kids when they are in L.A.,” another source close to Pitt said. “He has even spent some time with Maddox and Pax. Things are definitely calming down.”

Were you shocked to see how much slimmer Brad Pitt looked in the latest photos?

