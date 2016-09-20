Brad Pitt Allegedly Cheating On Angelina Jolie With Actress Marion Cotillard, Private Eye Uncovers Affair

Today is a bad day for both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. She has filed for divorce from her husband citing his parenting methods as the main cause. But there is now a new development surfacing. According to Page Six, Pitt has been having an affair with Oscar winning actress Marion Cotillard.

A close source to Jolie has told Page Six that she ended up hiring a private eye:

Videos by PopCulture.com

She hired a private eye because she felt that he was fooling around with her on the set, and it turns out, he was. And that was the final straw.

Apparently, Pitt got a little too close with Allied co-star Marion Cotillard. Pitt and Cotillard were together for months on set in London while filming the WWII drama.

The source also told Page Six that Pitt was living quite the single life…

The atmosphere [off-set] was full of hard drugs and Russian hookers, and Angie was told Brad got caught up in it. He’s in the throes of some insane midlife crisis, and Angie is fed up.

A second source is also saying that Pitt and Jolie are in two very different places in their lives. Pitt enjoys the Hollywood lifestyle and still wants to make movies. Jolie, who just spoke at the United Nations in Manhattan Friday, devotes herself full-time to global humanitarian work:

The older she gets, the more serious she becomes, and she is sick of the Hollywood thing. He wants to make movies. She doesn’t. It’s a fundamental difference. It’s how you live your life.

Finally, the second source says that Pitt has been hanging out with Jon Voight, Jolie’s estranged father:

Jon’s a Hollywood guy, and she’s been estranged. Brad hangs out with her father more than she does.

For even more information on the new divorce details, go here.

[H/T Page Six]