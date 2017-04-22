Blake Lively Fires Back At Reporters Focused On Her Wardrobe

At times, being a famous female celebrity can be both glamorous and pandering, a fact which Blake Lively knows better than anyone. While attending Variety’s Power of Women lunch, a reporter chose to ignore talking to her about any of the work she’s done for charity and instead fall back on a question about her choice in fashion. You can see a glimpse of her response to the pandering question in the video below.

It’s unclear exactly what question was asked, other than it had to do with her outfit, which caused Lively to reply, “Are we really doing this? Would you ask a man that?”

She continued by telling the unidentified reporter to “become more aware, and that we change, and that we build women up. So, you can ask me another question.”

It’s a given that when a celebrity attends a red carpet event, like an awards show, that their ensemble will be the topic of conversation. However, an event meant to celebrate powerful women and all the work they’ve done made Lively think the question was uncalled for.

While addressing the crowd at the venue, Lively addressed that sexism does still exist in Hollywood and that “equality is equality. I feel fortunate. It’s still too far from what it should be for women in 2017.”

Last year, Lively starred in the surprise horror hit The Shallows, which featured her being on screen for most of the film, playing a woman stranded on a rock in waters with a lurking shark.

The actress addressed that things in Hollywood were improving, saying, “I don’t look at movies by the budget. I look at movies by the character. What was neat about The Shallows, it was really low budget.”

Using that film’s success as an example, she explained, “It was a $17 million movie and we did over $120 million worldwide. It’s cool to do that with a story about a woman. It’s proof people want to see movies about women.” She added, “It doesn’t all have to be Nicholas Sparks-type films. When you look at a Star Wars franchise now versus the Star Wars franchise then, there are women at the center.”

