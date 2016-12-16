Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Children Make Their First Public Debut

Yes, the day we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ little ones have made their public debut, and as we could have guessed, their children are unbelievably genetically blessed.

In a fitting first appearance, the family made their debut at the ceremony for Reynolds’ newly minted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to E! News, getting the daughters to pose was a little more difficult than anticipated because toddler James was far more interested in a microphone she found nearby and grabbed.

Short attention spans notwithstanding, the family was so incredibly adorable that presenter Anna Faris quipped, “I might take them home later today.”

Those curls! 😍 #RyanReynolds and #BlakeLively made their first-ever public appearance with their daughters! Details in bio link. |📷: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock A photo posted by People Magazine (@people) on Dec 15, 2016 at 12:34pm PST

Somehow we don’t think Lively and Reynolds would let that fly, but we’re willing to bet they would let Reynolds’ Just Friends costar be on babysitting duty from time to time.

We just can’t get over how adorable Lively and Reynolds are as parents, and of course, how photogenic their little ones are.

