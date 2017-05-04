Blade Runner 2049 Rumor: Deckard’s New Hideout Location

SPOILER WARNING FOR BLADE RUNNER 2049

Details about the long-awaited Blade Runner sequel, titled Blade Runner 2049, have begun to come out to the press. Most of these details have been via official channels, but now one plot-relevant rumor has surfaced as well.

While Ryan Gosling will play the lead in Blade Runner 2049, Harrison Ford will reprise his role as Rick Deckard from the original Blade Runner. The trailer shows Gosling’s character, Officer K, searching for and finding Deckard. So where has Deckard been all this time?

According to sources speaking to Birth.Movies.Death, K finds Deckard in Las Vegas. One source, in particular, went on to say that Ford was holed up in the Luxor hotel, but BMD was unable to confirm that detail.

Taken in context with the footage from the first Blade Runner 2049 trailer, this brings up a number of questions. K seems to travel through a barren, desert wasteland in order to reach Deckard. Is that all that remains of Las Vegas? Has Deckard been hiding out in Vegas since the events of the original Blade Runner? If so, then why?

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Blade Runner 2049 is the sequel to Blade Runner, the 1982 neo-noir science fiction movie inspired by Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Denis Villeneuve, co-produced by Blade Runner director Ridley Scott, and written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green.

Blade Runner 2049 stars Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista, Sylvia Hoeks, Ana de Armas, Carla Juri, David Dastmalchian, Barkhad Abdi, Lennie James, and Jared Leto.

Blade Runner 2049 opens Oct. 7, 2017.