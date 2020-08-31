'42' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Friday night, actor Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 due to colon cancer. His family confirmed his death with a statement on social media. With this news, many fans began to revisit some of his best roles. They talked about Black Panther, Get On Up and Marshall. However, a vocal majority began talking about how 42, the biopic about Brooklyn Dodgers star Jackie Robinson's rookie season in 1947. Released in 2013, 42 focused on Robinson's and the issues he faced prior to and after he joined the Dodgers. The film also stars Harrison Ford as manager Branch Rickey, who breaks baseball's color barrier and signs Robinson to the team. Despite facing considerable racism from all sides, the baseball star remains restrained and puts his talent on display. Lucas Black portrayed Pee Wee Reese, the man that silenced a crowd in Cincinnati by putting his arm around Robinson's shoulder. Since its release in 2013, the cast of 42 has remained very busy. Boseman joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe while Ford returned to Star Wars. The other main characters also landed high-profile series and films. Here's what some of the biggest names have been up to since 2013.

Chadwick Boseman (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Following 42, Boseman went on to star in several high-profile films. He portrayed Thurgood Marshall in Marshall, James Brown in Get On Up and he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Boseman took on the role of the Black Panther in several films, including the final two Avengers. His most recent projects were 21 Bridges, which hits Showtime on Sept. 5., and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods on Netflix. Prior to his death on Friday, Boseman also completed work on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Harrison Ford (Photo: Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images, Getty) Following his role in 42, Ford returned to the striped pants of a beloved hero. He portrayed Han Solo once again for Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He also had a starring role in Blade Runner 2049 and The Call of the Wild. He is also reportedly working on another Indiana Jones film.

Nicole Beharie (Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT&T) Nicole Beharie, the actor who portrayed Jackie Robinson's wife Rachel, has continued to work since 42. She had a prominent role in the Sleepy Hollow TV series and appeared in 49 episodes. She also appeared in Miss Juneteenth and Monsters and Men. Beharie's most recent project is the TV mini-series Little Fires Everywhere.

Lucas Black (Photo: CBS / Skip Bolen) Many cinema fans see Lucas Black's name and automatically think of Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. He starred in the series' third film prior to joining the 42 cast, and he has since briefly returned to the car-centric universe. Black appeared in Furious 7 and finished production on the upcoming F9. He has also played a prominent character in both NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans.

Christopher Meloni (Photo: Bobby Bank / Contributor, Getty) Of the actors in 42, Christopher Meloni may be the busiest. He has continued to work while appearing in numerous series. He was in Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, Underground and Happy! He also voiced Commissioner Gordon in the animated Harley Quinn series. Of course, he is also returning to the role of Det. Elliott Stabler for the first time in a decade when Law & Order: Organized Crime premieres.

John C. McGinley (Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images) John C. McGinley had a string of successful performances prior to appearing in 42 as Red Barber, including Burn Notice and Scrubs. Following the biopic, he continued working on a very regular basis. McGinley was in such TV series as Stan Against Evil, Ground Floor and Chicago P.D. He has also appeared in multiple films including Benched, The Good Catholic, Get a Job and Watercolor Postcards.