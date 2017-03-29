Blac Chyna Blasts Ex Tyga For Not Paying Child Support

Blac Chyna took to social media to speak out on how she really feels about her former beau Tyga, and it’s clear that the 28-year-old reality star doesn’t think too highly of her rapper ex.

On Wednesday, the mother of two Snapchatted several messages to unleash on her 27-year-old former flame, who is the father of her 4-year-old child King Cairo.

Blac Chyna said that after the two of them called it quits, she says that he kicked her out of his home and “wanted to see me fail!” The Rob & Chyna star also claims that Tyga did not pay child support.

The former exotic dancer then mentioned the People magazine interview in which Tyga says that his son King is “spoiled.”

“Telling my business about King,” she wrote. “I bet any money! I got more money then ur account Tyga, Michael!”

She continued by writing: “So go tell Kylie [Jenner] and Rob [Kardashian]! About our son account!” she said. “Cause that’s the only reason I’m contacting [you]! But u wanna make it like I want u lol!”

In conclusion, Chyna wrote: “Tyga ur a b*tch! An u can go get ur mom.”

Blac Chyna recently opened up about her relationship with the “Rack City” rapper during an interview with Cosmopolitan.

“I really feel people are in your life for seasons or reasons, and the reason I was with Tyga was to have King,” she said. “Tyga and I dated and we found something in each other, there was love there, and the outcome of that was King.”

It’s evident that the love isn’t quite there between Blac Chyna and Tyga anymore.

When Blac Chyna isn’t blasting her ex on social media, she has frequently been posting wildly sexy pics to show off her post-baby body. Now that it’s been almost six months since giving birth to her and Rob Kardashian‘s adorable baby girl, Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna has been on a mission to get her curvy figure in tip-top shape. Check out her latest social media snaps here that showcase her busty build.

Were you shocked to see how much shade Blac Chyna threw at her ex Tyga?

