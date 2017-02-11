Blac Chyna Shares Serious Flashback Friday Photo

Before Blac Chyna was modeling sheer gowns and skintight tops, she was just a regular teenager, taking photos at a studio. The now reality star recently posted a flashback friday photo on her Instagram, proving that, just like everyone else, she was once a teenager who had made a few questionable fashion choices.

The photo in question was of a 17-year-old Chyna – back when she was called Angela Renee White. She is sitting on a white wooden chair, backward, in front of a fake beach scene background. She’s clearly in a local photo studio and is poised in a classic “class photos” way, with her hand tucked under her chin, arm resting on the chair.

Videos by PopCulture.com

17 years old 😂 A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 10, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

“17 years old,” Chyna captioned the photo with a couple of crying laughing smiley faces.

It looks like back then, Chyna wasn’t afraid to change her hair color. The reality star was wearing her hair in a dark blonde color, stick straight with a long fringe. Her lips were shiny with lip gloss and she was wearing a brown beaded necklace, a long-sleeved green top and a pair of dark jeans. A pretty simple look compared to some of the things she wears today.

Her latest looks on her Instagram page include a wide range of hairstyles, from short and white, to long and pink. Her last photoshoot photos on her social media account have her wearing a semi-sheer, tight long black dress that hugs her matured curves just the right way.

Success A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:45am PST

Needless to say, she’s come a long way since her days at a photo studio back home. Of course, back in the day, she didn’t have a famous sock designer fiance, an adorable baby, a reality show, or an even more famous reality show family to deal with.

More: Rob Kardashian Shares New Pics of Three-Month-Old Dream | Michale Buble Makes A Brief Return To Music With The Help Of Derek Hough | Paris Hilton Went Nearly NSFW On The Runway During Fashion Week

[H/T Instagram, PEOPLE]

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!