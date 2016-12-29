Blac Chyna Reveals New Dreadlock-Heavy Pictures That Show A Lot Of Skin

Blac Chyna debuted an all-new look on social media on Wednesday with a trio of pictures that showed off a white-blond set of dreadlocks.

The 28-year-old Rob & Chyna star also put her cleavage on display in an unzipped camouflage jacket as she struck a series of different poses.

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:57pm PST

Since sharing the three photos, Blac Chyna’s more than 10.7 million Instagram followers have been showering the posts with hundreds of thousands of likes. The former stripper chose to disable comments on the three pictures.

Given Wednesday night’s events, the mother of two is likely not too concerned about her recent social media posts. Around 9:45 p.m., Blac Chyna and Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner were filmed entering the hospital after someone in the family reportedly was rushed to the emergency room.

At this time, Chyna’s future husband, Rob Kardashian, is the one believed to be in medical distress. He has a history of complications with diabetes, and was rushed to the ER at this time last year. Learn more here.

The past few months have been an extremely tumultuous period in Blac Chyna and Rob’s lives. Most recently, the two had a blowout fight of epic proportions after Chyna’s Instagram account was hacked.

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 28, 2016 at 9:31am PST

Even though the celebrity couple briefly separated, they did come together in order to spend Christmas with their daughter Dream Kardashian. The two spent some quality time together with their newborn baby girl, but were noticeably absent from Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Even party.

The star-studded holiday bash brought the rest of the Rob’s side of the family together as Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian all posed for pictures at the glamorous event. Kim even reunited with one of her old BFF’s for an epic photo.

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:23pm PST

For now, reports are stating that Blac Chyna and Rob are still together, but are living in different houses.

