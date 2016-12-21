Blac Chyna Officially Uninvited To Kardashian Christmas Party

Looks like Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian will be having a small, family Christmas this year. After their recent fight that almost ended their relationship, the Kardashian family said that they’ve finally had enough. To prove that point, Chyna has not been invited to the Kardashian family holiday party.

A source close to the family has said that the family as a whole is over all of the drama that Chyna brings along with her. They are taking a step back from her and are trying to encourage Rob to do the same.

“Rob’s family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can’t stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream, though,” said the source. “it’s just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna.”

Of course, one of the ways that the family is showing their dislike of the relationship between Rob and Chyna is by not including her in the holiday celebrations. The family has been through enough drama so far this year, it’s doubtful they want more while celebrating Christmas. It’s still unclear if Rob and baby Dream will be attending the holiday gathering without Chyna or not.

“At least some of his family members want Rob to split up with Chyna so they can say, ‘We told you so Rob. You deserve better,’” continued the source.

Rob and Chyna seemed to have, at least temporarily, put the past behind them and gotten back together after this past weekend’s fiasco. Rob promised that he’d be a better father to Dream and he plans to put “family first.” So far, it looks like that “family” only includes Chyna and Dream.

[H/T PEOPLE]