Blac Chyna Shares Adorable Pics Of Daughter Dream Amid Ongoing Custody Battle With Rob Kardashian

Even though Dream Kardashian has some tough competition from North and Saint West, among others, she’s a serious contender for being the most adorable kid in the celebrity clan.

Blac Chyna showed off this cuteness first hand by posting three videos of Dream blowing spit bubbles on her Snapchat story.

Chyna, who currently in the midst of a custody battle over Dream with Rob Kardashian, is seen holding the fourth-month-old as Dream makes a barrage of silly noises while attempting to blow bubbles for the camera.

Here’s a still from one of the videos, showing Dream in an adorable pink bib and polka dot onesie.

Dream wasn’t the only focus of her mom’s Snapchat on Wednesday.

Later on in the story, Blac Chyna posted a clip of a luxurious purple and silver dining room set.

Blac Chyna has been in the headlines regularly since her very public split with Rob in December.

However, the two appear to be on good terms, based on a recent Instagram post from Chyna.

On Friday, she wished her baby-daddy a happy birthday on the social media platform. The wish accompanied a goofy photo of the two messing around at a playground.

To see the full videos of the adorable Dream Kardashian, follow Blac Chyna on Snapchat at blacchynala.

