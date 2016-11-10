Billy Bob Thornton Finally Speaks Out On Angelina Jolie

Several years ago, Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie were the Hollywood “It” couple that were known for their bizarre displays of affection, such as wearing a vial of one another’s blood in a locket around their necks. They divorced in 2003, but in the wake of Jolie’s split from Brad Pitt, Thornton dished on his past relationship with the Maleficent actress in an interview with GQ magazine.

61-year-old Thornton and his former flame Angelina first met on the set of Pushing Tin in 1999. They later marred in 2000, but Thornton expressed that they always had their differences from the start.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Angelina was more interested in her involvement with the United Nations, Thornton would rather spend his time relaxing at his home and watching sports. He explained that this made him feel inadequate to her.

“I never felt good enough for her,” Thornton said. Even though he has been a Hollywood superstar for decades, Thornton said that he is “real uncomfortable around rich and important people.”

Despite feeling inadequate to Angelina, Billy Bob did not feel as if he needed to alter his lifestyle.

“I like how I am,” Thornton said.

Thornton and Jolie got a divorce in 2003, but according to the Bad Santa actor, the pair still has a friendly relationship. They chat every few months or so when they can find a free moment in their busy schedules.

Currently, Thornton is married to his sixth wife and long-time partner Connie Angland. The couple have a 12-year-old child together, but it took Thornton years before proposing to Angland.

“I didn’t want her to be called number six. You know?” Thornton said.

Check out the full interview with Billy Bob Thornton here.

Billy Bob Thornton seems thoroughly content with his current arrangement with wife Connie Angland, but his ex Angelina is going through quite a tumultuous period in her love life. The 41-year-old actress is in the midst of settling her divorce with World War Z actor Brad Pitt after being together for 12 years and having six kids together.

What are your thoughts on what Billy Bob Thornton said about his relationship with Angelina Jolie?

MORE on Brangelina: Concerning Angelina Jolie Image Surfaces / Brad Pitt Cleared Of All Child Abuse Allegations / Brad Pitt Makes First Public Appearance Since Angelina Jolie Fiasco / Angelina Jolie Fires Off Piercing Comment About Brad Pitt Wanting Joint Custody / Brad Pitt Files for Joint Custody of His and Angelina Jolie’s Six Kids

[H/T People, GQ]