New Photo Of Bill Cosby Surfaces Outside Of Court, And It Is Scary

A new photo of Bill Cosby leaving the courthouse surfaced on the Internet on Monday and it is quite scary.

The 79-year-old was with his legal team as he waltzed out of the Montgomery County Courthouse, and was photographed in the middle of a hearty laugh. The Cosby Show vet was at the courthouse while his lawyers hammered out the details of what will be discussed when the trial begins for allegedly drugging and molesting Andrea Constand back in 2004, according to TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The trial will reportedly begin on June 5 and is supposed to last for nearly two weeks. Jury selection for the trial will begin on either May 22 or May 29, according to Deadline.

In the event that Bill Cosby is convicted of the crime, he will be spending up to ten years in prison. He has been charged with three felony counts of second-degree aggravated indecent assault against the-Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

The case against Cosby is the only criminal case against him at the moment. However, more than 60 women over the past two years have accused the former comedian of sexually assaulting them.

At the moment, the judge has not decided whether or not many of Bill Cosby’s past instances in which he mentioned drugging women for sex. During a deposition in the 1970s, Cosby admitted to giving women Quaaludes. Bill Cosby also has previously spoken about using an aphrodisiac known as “Spanish fly,” which he would slip into a girl’s drink when he was younger.

The jury for the trial will be selected from the Pittsburgh area. Cosby’s legal team found a victory in the fact that they were able to persuade the judge that he would not be able to receive a fair trial in the Philadelphia suburbs of Montgomery County given how highly publicized the sexual assault allegations were against him.

Cosby’s legal team also attempted to have questions about media coverage added to the questionnaire that potential jurors will be filling out prior to the trial. However, the judge rejected the defense’s petition and said they can ask their questions when the jury comes to the courthouse.

Check out the photo of Bill Cosby here.

Were you shocked to see Bill Cosby laughing it up as he left the courthouse?

Up Next:

[H/T TMZ, Deadline]