Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Dog Picture

On Monday night, Kaley Cuoco posted an adorable photo with her precious pup. The Big Bang Theory star was snuggled up to her furry friend on the couch while keeping warm near the fireplace.

Cuoco shared the picture with the caption: “Wrinkle faces snuggles #norman.”

Wrinkle face snuggles #norman A photo posted by @normancook on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:11pm PST

Kaley clearly loves her pets as she frequently posts pictures of her dogs and horses on social media.

She’s finally here!!! Escarlata officially rounds out my pony string!!!! My heart is full- loved her since the second I saw her!!! 💗🌟🦄 A photo posted by @normancook on Dec 14, 2016 at 10:47am PST

In addition to sharing pics of her dogs, the 31-year-old actress has taken to social media regularly in recent weeks to show off her new boyfriend Karl Cook.

This past weekend, Cuoco hit the red carpet for the premiere of Why Him? in Los Angeles.

The lovebirds have been dating since September of this year, although they were rumored to have started spending time together back in May. Judging by Cuoco’s social media posts and recent comments, they won’t be calling it quits any time soon. Earlier this month, Cuoco admitted that she is “in love” with Cook.

A source close to the couple recently said while chatting with E! News: “They seem to be in a good spot right now. She is always travelling with him. It’s not as much her schedule but more so his. She never knows when she’s going to be in town because she goes whenever and wherever he goes. She is super smitten.”

Cuoco shared an adorable snap from the red carpet event on Instagram.

Happy night 👫#whyhim premiere 😍💗💋styling @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana makeup @jamiemakeupgreenberg hair @christinesymondshair A photo posted by @normancook on Dec 17, 2016 at 10:28pm PST

Be sure to catch Why Him? in theaters on December 23.

[H/T Instagram: Norman Cook]