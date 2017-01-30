Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Reveals Adorable Kiss Video After SAG Awards Loss

Following the SAG awards on Sunday night, Kaley Cuoco took to social media to share an adorable video. The Big Bang Theory star posted a clip on Instagram that showed her laying a smooch on her boyfriend’s cheek.

The 31-year-old actress shared the video with the simple caption: “Perfect.”

Perfect A video posted by @normancook on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

All throughout the day on Sunday, Kaley Cuoco documented her experience preparing for the SAG awards on social media. Cuoco and the cast of the wildly popular CBS comedy The Big Bang Theory were nominated for the Best Ensemble.

Before the SAG Awards, Cuoco told her fans on social media: “I just want to say after 10 seasons on The Big Bang Theory to still be nominated as an ensemble is the greatest thing in the world. We’re so grateful and excited to have a good night so thank you.”

Cuoco attended the awards show with her sister, Briana Cuoco, as her date. Earlier in the day, Kaley explained why she didn’t bring her boyfriend, Karl Cook, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Sometimes in life you need to multi-task. So while I’m getting ready for the SAG Awards, my love is in the ring,” Cuoco said while showing a live broadcast of her boyfriend’s equestrian competition on her computer screen. “We’re all going to cheer him on…Good job babe!”

Thank you sidder for being my gorgeous date!!!!!! @bricuoco #sagawards A photo posted by @normancook on Jan 29, 2017 at 6:15pm PST

While on the red carpet, Cuoco said, “I’m wearing Marchesa, and I am so honored and so excited, dream designer, dream unicorn dress.”

The cast of BBT was beaten out by Netflix’s original series Orange is the New Black for the Best Ensemble SAG award.

“We didn’t win the SAG Award, but we had an amazing night. The best part is I’m home with this squad,” Cuoco said while sitting on the couch with Cook. “Nothing could be better.”

What was your reaction after seeing Kaley Cuoco’s adorable video after the SAG Awards?

