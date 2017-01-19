Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Posts Video Of What Happens When Someone Brings Her The Wrong Shoes

Kaley Cuoco posted a video of what happens to the members of her glam squad when they bring her the wrong shoes. The Big Bang Theory star shared the humorous clip on Instagram showing her delivered a swift open-hand slap to one of the unlucky members of her team.

When @bradgoreski and @daniela_viviana bring me the wrong shoes…. A video posted by @normancook on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:42pm PST

Cuoco captioned the photo: “When @bradgoreski and @daniela_viviana bring me the wrong shoes…”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video was clearly a joke as Cuoco didn’t actually make contact with her friend, but it was truly hilarious nonetheless. Since posting on Instagram, Cuoco’s clip received more than 492k views and her followers showered the video with more than 38k likes.

On Wednesday, Kaley Cuoco and the cast and crew of The Big Bang Theory had a tremendous night at the 43rd Annual People’s Choice Awards. The long-running comedy series won the coveted Favorite Network TV Comedy award by beating out other beloved shows such as Black-ish, Jane the Virgin, Modern Family, New Girl.

Cuoco, who portrays Penny on the CBS series, took the stage with several of her co-stars to accept the award. Cuoco started her speech by saying: “Thank you guys so much! It means the world to us that after 10 seasons that you still vote for us. We cannot tell you what that means to the people on this stage.”

The 31-year-old actress continued by saying: “It is a dream to go to work every day. Thank you to the fans for voting for us, number one, we love you so much!”

Prior to the show, Cuoco shared a brief video while getting ready for the People’s Choice Awards to show off her gorgeous dress for the star-studded event.

She captioned the clip: “Ready for the @peopleschoice awards!”

Ready for the @peopleschoice awards! A video posted by @normancook on Jan 18, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

Congratulations to Kaley Cuoco and the BBT team for their huge win on Wednesday night!

What was your reaction to seeing this hilarious Kaley Cuoco video on Instagram?

MORE Kaley Cuoco: Kaley Cuoco Reveals Stunning People’s Choice Awards Dress | Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Pic With Boyfriend With An Even Cuter Caption | Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Reveals Cleavage-Filled Golden Globes Pic | Kaley Cuoco Shares Steamy Photos With Her Beau Karl Cook | Kaley Cuoco’s Steamy Outfit On Big Bang Theory This Week Has The Internet Melting | Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Dog Picture | Kaley Shows All The Love For Boyfriend Karl Cook

[H/T Instagram: Norman Cook]