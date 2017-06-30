Huge New Details Emerge Regarding More Big Bang Theory Seasons

All new exciting details have surfaced regarding another season of The Big Bang Theory. Actually, the latest reports are claiming that CBS is looking to reach agreements with the actors for two more seasons!

According to Deadline, the show’s lead actors – including Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar – are closing in on negotiations for two-year contracts.

The last time Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, and Johnny Galecki struck deals with CBS, the three of them dragged out the process until they were ultimately given an astounding $1 million episode, in a 24-episode season. From the sounds of the latest rumblings about seasons 11 and 12, the three actors won’t be causing a halt in production.

In the event that CBS and the star-studded cast come to terms on a two-season contract, the award-winning comedy will be going on for 12 total seasons.

Glenn Geller, the president of CBS entertainment, previously commented on contract negotiations back in January.

“We are in negotiations, but it is definitely business as usual,” Geller said while talking with Variety at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “We are guardedly optimistic that we will make a deal.”

Jim Parsons, who portrays the eccentric genius Sheldon Cooper on the series, spoke out on the possibility of reprising his character for further installments of BBT.

During a recent interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist on NBC, Parsons was asked if he could “shed any light” on whether there will be more Big Bang Theory in the future.

“Unofficial light, but I know everybody wants to,” Parsons said. “Everybody wants to, so I would be shocked if that didn’t happen. I really would be.”

The contracts are also up for the supporting actors, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik, who portray Bernadette Wolowitz and Amy Farrah Fowler respectively. Their previous deals with CBS had them reportedly earning around $175k per episode, but because they have both become such integral characters in the series; they will likely be looking for a pay raise.

Do you hope the cast of The Big Bang Theory signs on for two more seasons?

