Beyond: New Sci-Fi Series Sneak Peak

Well, that was intense.

Beyond is a new sci-fi series from Freeform that centers around a young boy who wakes up from a 12-year coma with unusual superpowers.

As it turns out, he wasn’t really “asleep” for 12 years, but he was somewhere very different than what we know to be real.

Sooner than later, others begin to discover his super powers putting him in a very dangerous situation.

Beyond will be released all at once as a “bingeable” series, which is a first for network television.

It will be aired on the Freeform Channel on January 2, and all subsequent episodes will be released together on the Freeform app as well as other streaming outlets.

Beyond is a one-hour drama about Holden, a young man who wakes up from a coma after 12 years and discovers new abilities that propel him into the middle of a dangerous conspiracy. Now Holden must try and figure out what happened to him during those 12 years; how to survive a world that changed while he was gone; and answer the question, why did this happen to him?

Beyond stars Burkely Duffield (House of Anubis) as Holden Matthews, Romy Rosemont (Glee) as Diane Matthews, Michael McGrady (American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson) as Tom Matthews, Jonathan Whitesell (Once Upon a Time) as Luke Matthews, Dilan Gwyn (Da Vinci’s Demons) as Willa and Jeff Pierre (Shameless) as Jeff McArdle.

From Imperative Entertainment and Automatik, Beyond is created, written and executive produced by Adam Nussdorf. Tim Kring, David Eick, Steven Adelson, Zak Kadison, Justin Levy and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones will serve as executive producers.

Don’t miss the series premiere of Beyond on Monday, January 2 at 9pm/8c on Freeform!